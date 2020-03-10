Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Taking on Tampa Bay
Andersen will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game versus the Lightning, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Andersen was nearly perfect in his last start Thursday against L.A., stopping all 30 of the 30 shots he faced in regulation , but he ultimately suffered his 20th loss of the season in overtime. The 30-year-old netminder will try to shake off that tough loss and get back in the win column in a difficult home matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 21-10-4 on the road this year.
