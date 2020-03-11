Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Tending twine Tuesday
Hogberg will draw the start for Tuesday's road matchup against the Ducks.
Hogberg will make his first start in the past three games has he left the team to tend to a personal matter Mar. 2. The 25-year-old hasn't been great in his past five starts, accumulating a 2-2-1 record to go along with a 3.63 GAA and. 892 save percentage. Hogberg will face a solid matchup Tuesday, however, facing a Ducks offense that ranks 29th in the league in goals per game this campaign (2.54).
