Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Back in action
Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will rejoin the lineup Tuesday versus the Canucks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck saw just 5:55 of ice time last Thursday due to an apparent issue and sat out Saturday versus Carolina as a result. He will retake his spot in the bottom six Tuesday, looking to make up for a lot of lost time with some physical play.
