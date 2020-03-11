Play

Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will rejoin the lineup Tuesday versus the Canucks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck saw just 5:55 of ice time last Thursday due to an apparent issue and sat out Saturday versus Carolina as a result. He will retake his spot in the bottom six Tuesday, looking to make up for a lot of lost time with some physical play.

