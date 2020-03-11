Horvat netted a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders.

Horvat gave the Canucks a 4-3 lead at 17:51 of the second period. The center snapped a three-game point drought with his tally. He's now at 22 goals, 53 points, 178 shots and a minus-15 rating through 69 contests this season. Horvat has a chance to match last year's career-best 61-point output.