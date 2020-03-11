Canucks' Bo Horvat: Strikes on power play
Horvat netted a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders.
Horvat gave the Canucks a 4-3 lead at 17:51 of the second period. The center snapped a three-game point drought with his tally. He's now at 22 goals, 53 points, 178 shots and a minus-15 rating through 69 contests this season. Horvat has a chance to match last year's career-best 61-point output.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.