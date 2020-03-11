Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Ready to rock
Atkinson (ankle) expects to return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Pittsburgh, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Atkinson skated with Riley Nash and Eric Robinson on the Blue Jackets' third line during Wednesday's morning skate, so that's likely where he'll slot in against the Penguins. The 30-year-old winger has had an underwhelming year from an offensive standpoint, having totaled just 12 goals and 26 points in 44 games after racking up 41 goals and 69 points in 80 contests a season ago, so Columbus will hope that he'll be able to pick it up down the stretch and help propel his team into the playoffs.
