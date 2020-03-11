Oilers' Mike Smith: Gets starting nod
Smith will guard the home cage during Wednesday's matchup with Winnipeg, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Smith struggled in his last start Thursday against Chicago, surrendering four goals on just 21 shots before being replaced by Mikko Koskinen in the second period of the eventual 4-3 loss. The veteran backstop will attempt to bounce back in a home matchup with a hot Jets club that's currently riding a three-game winning streak.
