Senators' Artem Anisimov: Still sidelined

Anisimov (upper body) isn't in the projected lineup for Wednesday's clash with the Kings, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.

Anisimov will miss a fourth consecutive contest Wednesday and remains without a timetable for his return. The veteran pivot should be considered out indefinitely until the Senators release another update on his status.

