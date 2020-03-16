Trenin was demoted to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.

Trenin recorded two goals and six points in 21 games with the Predators this season, but he's been held scoreless in his last 10 appearances dating back to Jan. 14. The Russian forward posted big AHL numbers in the first half, racking up 20 goals and 35 points in 32 games. He should compete for a full-time role with the Predators next season.