Senators' Thomas Chabot: Leads league in ice time
Chabot has six goals and 39 points while averaging 26 minutes of ice time over 71 games.
Chabot has been an absolute workhorse for the Senators this season, averaging 26 minutes per game -- highest in the NHL -- and putting 186 shots on goal. His offensive output was a bit disappointing after he racked up 14 goals and 55 points in 70 games last season. The 23-year-old defenseman will continue anchoring the Senators' blue line for years to come, and the offensive numbers should bounce back.
