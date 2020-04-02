Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Racking up PIM
Zadorov had four goals and 13 points with a plus-6 rating and 65 PIM in 64 games prior to the NHL suspending the season in the middle of March.
Prior to the season's stoppage, the 24-year-old went 17 games without a goal. This drought has put him behind his seven-goal pace from last season and the 2017-18 campaign. The good news is he's continued to be a steady contributor in penalty minutes with 316 PIM in his last 267 NHL games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: On tremendous point drought•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Gone quiet again•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Strong play continues•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Adds two helpers•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Shot deflects in•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Continuing cold streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.