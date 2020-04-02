Zadorov had four goals and 13 points with a plus-6 rating and 65 PIM in 64 games prior to the NHL suspending the season in the middle of March.

Prior to the season's stoppage, the 24-year-old went 17 games without a goal. This drought has put him behind his seven-goal pace from last season and the 2017-18 campaign. The good news is he's continued to be a steady contributor in penalty minutes with 316 PIM in his last 267 NHL games.