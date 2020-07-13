Tarasenko (shoulder) has officially been activated from injured reserve, the Blues announced Monday.
Tarasenko has been back on the ice in recent weeks and skating without restriction. He has not played since injuring his shoulder back on Oct. 24. Tarasenko was close to returning before play was suspended in mid-March, so he should be close to 100 percent at this point.
