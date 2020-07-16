Murray (undisclosed) was back on the ice for Thursday's training camp session, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Murray appears to have simply taken a maintenance day Wednesday and was able to rejoin his teammates. The 26-year-old blueliner played in just 27 games due to injury this season, so fantasy players will want to keep monitoring him for any extended absences.
