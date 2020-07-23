Murphy (undisclosed) was on the ice working on his conditioning Thursday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Thursday marked the third straight day Murphy has skated after missing a handful of practices, so he appears to be on track to be ready for Chicago's qualifying round matchup with the Oilers. The American blueliner will occupy a top-four role against Edmonton.
