Murray (undisclosed) was back on the ice for Monday's practice session.
Given his injury history, Murray's absence from practice no doubt raised red flags for the Jackets faithful. The blueliner figures to take on a third-pairing role with Dean Kukan, which will likely limit his ice time and leave him as a mid-range fantasy option at best.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Absent from practice•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Returns to practice•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Absent Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: In lineup Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Bitten by injury bug again•
-
Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray: Two points in long-awaited return•