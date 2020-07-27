Hart will be between the pipes for Tuesday's exhibition matchup with Pittsburgh, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hart is slated to log the first two periods of Tuesday's contest before Brian Elliott closes out the game. In his last 11 outings prior to the league shutdown, the 21-year-old Hart went 9-2-0 with a 1.93 GAA. With the Flyers entering the postseason as part of the round-robin contests, Hart may not start all three games and could watch from the bench for one matchup in order to keep Elliott sharp in case he's needed.