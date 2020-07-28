Murray will get the starting nod for the team's exhibition matchup with the Flyers on Tuesday, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports, though he will only play the first half.

While the final decision may remain up in the air, the fact that Murray is starting Tuesday could be a sign he has the inside track for Game 1 versus Montreal on Saturday. A lot will likely depend upon how Murray and Tristan Jarry before against the Flyers, which will carry significant weight for decisions in postseason pools.