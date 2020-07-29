Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod for Wednesday's exhibition matchup with Florida, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy being between the pipes shouldn't come as a surprise, as he figures to carry the load throughout the postseason. The fact that Scott Wedgewood will be serving as the No. 2 option perhaps offers some intrigue, as the backup could take one of the round-robin games if the club feels it needs to give Vasilevskiy a game off.