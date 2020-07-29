Grubauer will start between the pipes in Wednesday's exhibition game against the Wild, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

It still isn't completely clear if the Avalanche will be using Grubauer or Pavel Francouz as their No. 1 netminder during the playoffs, but the fact that Grubauer is starting Wednesday's exhibition suggests he's currently the front-runner. The 28-year-old German compiled an 18-12-4 record while posting a 2.63 GAA and .916 save percentage in 36 appearances during the regular season.