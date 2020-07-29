Mrazek will start in goal in Wednesday's exhibition match against the Capitals, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Despite posting a less-than-stellar 2.69 GAA and .905 save percentage in 40 regular-season appearances, Mrazek is considered the front-runner to be the Hurricanes' No. 1 option in goal over James Reimer during the team's qualifying round matchup against the Rangers. The 28-year-old netminder went 0-3-0 while posting an ugly 3.44 GAA and .872 save percentage in three starts versus New York during the regular season.