Murray will defend the blue paint during Saturday's Game 1 against Montreal.

Murray was outplayed by Tristan Jarry during the regular season, but it's not exactly shocking that the Penguins have decided to roll with the netminder that already has two Stanley Cup championships to his name for Game 1. He'll attempt to pick up his first win of the postseason in a matchup with a Montreal squad that averaged 2.93 goals per game during the regular season, 19th in the NHL.