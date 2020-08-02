Hellebuyck will play in goal Saturday versus the Flames in Game 1 of their qualifying round series, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Hellebuyck, a Vezina candidate for the 2019-20 season, posted a 31-21-5 record with a league-leading six shutouts in 58 appearances during the regular season. He gives the Jets the best chance to win in the best-of-five series against the Flames and will likely start all games if healthy.
