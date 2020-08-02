Stamkos (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Monday's round-robin game versus the Capitals, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Stamkos has been practicing on-and-off for the past two weeks, but the Lightning aren't going to force him back before he's fully ready, especially because they won't be playing "must-win" games for at least another week. Head coach Jon Cooper relayed that he's hopeful Stamkos will be ready for Tampa Bay's first game of its first-round series, which makes it seem like the team doesn't anticipate the 30-year-old forward being available for any of its round-robin action.