Holtby will patrol the crease during Monday's round-robin matchup with the Lightning, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby is going to be busy during these playoffs, as Ilya Samsonov, who outplayed Holtby during the regular season, won't be available for the entirety of the postseason due to an undisclosed injury he suffered prior to training camp. Holtby was excellent against Tampa Bay during the regular season, picking up a pair of wins while posting an impressive 1.95 GAA and .930 save percentage, making him a surprisingly attractive option in all formats Monday.