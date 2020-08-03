Markstrom will tend the twine in Sunday's matchup with the Wild, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Markstrom registered a .918 save percentage and 2.75 GAA in 43 regular-season appearances. He'll be leaned on heavily throughout the Canucks' postseason run.
