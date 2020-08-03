Lundqvist will make a second straight start for Monday's Game 2 clash with the Hurricanes, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Lundqvist faced 37 shots in Game 1 in which he made 34 saves but wasn't able to secure the win for his club. King Henrik appears to have cemented himself as the preferred option in goal and will get the nod with Igor Shesterkin still unfit to play.