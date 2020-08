Koskinen will tend the twine for Monday's Game 2 clash with Chicago, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Koskinen came into Game 1 in relief of Mike Smith on Saturday and stopped 18 of 19 shots. Now the 31-year-old Finn will get the starting nod from the onset. With the firepower in front of him courtesy of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the netminder doesn't need to be perfect, just better than the 11.54 GAA that Smith posted in limited action.