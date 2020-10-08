Luchuk didn't get a qualifying offer from the Canadiens and will become a UFA on Friday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Luchuk bounced all around eastern Canada in 2019-20, spending time in the minor-league systems of Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. He made only six appearances at the AHL level of those three teams, going without a point in all six outings. He also played in 46 ECHL games between the Newfoundland Growlers and Brampton Beast, posting 19 goals and 50 points. He finished the year with AHL Laval. Luchuk is only likely to get a minor-league deal ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.