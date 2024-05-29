Clendening inked a one-year contract with Kunlun Red Star, the KHL's China-based franchise Wednesday.

Clendening spent last season playing in Finland for Ilves Tampere, registering eight goals and 20 assists in 40 games before adding three more points in five postseason contests. The 31-year-old defenseman hasn't logged an NHL game since the 2018-19 campaign when he was with Columbus. When he eventually hangs up his skates, Clendening will retire having played in 90 games, in which he tallied four goals and 20 assists, spread across seven franchises.