Comrie agreed to terms on a one-year deal with EBEL club Klagenfurter AC.

After being selected by Florida in the third round of the 2008 NHL Draft, Comrie toiled away in the AHL and ECHL for several seasons without ever earning a call-up from the Panthers. Last year with AHL Utica, the defenseman notched 17 points in 41 outings, along with 24 PIM and a plus-1 rating. The OHL product will give European hockey a try for the first time in his professional career, which likely ends any chance he may have had of playing in the NHL.