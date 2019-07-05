Adam Helewka: Joins KHL club
Helewka signed a one-year contract with Barys Nur-Sultan (KHL) on Thursday.
Since being drafted by the Sharks in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Helewka has been traded three times before the Devils finally waived him in order to terminate his contract. At just 23 years of age, the door certainly isn't shut on a return to the NHL, but he will have to put together a solid KHL season in order to earn a look from one of the league's 31 clubs.
