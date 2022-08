Huska signed a one-year contract with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL on Tuesday.

Huska spent most of last season with AHL Hartford logging a 2.80 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The 25-year-old is an unrestricted free agent in North America, and given his age, it's possible he could play his way back into earning at least a two-way contract at some point.