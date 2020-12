Johnson agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Swedish side Malmo on Tuesday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Johnson saw action in seven games for the Pens last year in which he registered one goal on five shots, one assist and four hits while averaging a mere 6:42 of ice time. With the bevy of offseason additions to Pittsburgh's bottom-six, Johnson would have almost exclusively played in the minors this upcoming season.