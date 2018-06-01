The Panthers didn't sign Mascherin to a contract before their exclusive negotiating rights ended Friday, which means he'll re-enter the NHL draft, Matthew DeFranks of the Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mascherin has played well in the OHL over the past three seasons, racking up 110 goals and 267 points in 197 games, but the Panthers clearly don't think the 5-foot-10 winger, who they selected in the second round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, is worth committing to long term. Mascherin will be eligible to be selected by any team in the 2018 NHL draft, but he's not expected to be taken until the later rounds.