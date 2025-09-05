Hreschuk agreed to terms on a one-year, minor-league contract with AHL Texas on Friday.

Hreschuk was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft before being shipped to Columbus as part of the Max Domi deal back in March of 2022. During his four-year career at Boston College, the 22-year-old blueliner notched 38 points in 146 games. With his collegiate career behind him, Hreschuk will make the jump to the professional ranks by linking up with the minor-league club. If he can impress in the AHL, perhaps the Long Beach native can earn a two-way deal ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.