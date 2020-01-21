Akim Aliu: Signs with Czech club
Aliu inked a deal for the rest of the season with HC Litvinov of Czech Extraliga, Alex Prewitt of Sports Illustrated reports.
Aliu last played in the NHL during the 2012-13 season, and he most recently played with ECHL Orlando last year, posting 11 points over 14 games. Litvinov is far out of playoff contention, so the 30-year-old will look to add a spark.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.