Aliu inked a deal for the rest of the season with HC Litvinov of Czech Extraliga, Alex Prewitt of Sports Illustrated reports.

Aliu last played in the NHL during the 2012-13 season, and he most recently played with ECHL Orlando last year, posting 11 points over 14 games. Litvinov is far out of playoff contention, so the 30-year-old will look to add a spark.