Eriksson did not receive a contract offer from the Stars ahead of Wednesday's deadline and will be eligible to reenter the NHL Draft, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Eriksson was selected by Dallas with the 44th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft but hasn't shown much in terms of offensive productivity of late. In 38 games in Finland this year, the 21-year-old winger tallied just 10 points. In fact, it was the first time Eriksson found the back of the net after having gone without a goal at the professional level in the previous two campaigns. If the Swede does get drafted again, it will no doubt be significantly later than the second round.