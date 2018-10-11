Hirschfeld will join ECHL Toledo as a coach for the 2018-19 campaign, ending his professional hockey career.

Hirschfield logged 200 games for the Walleyes as a player, in which he notched 59 goals and 94 helpers. Undrafted following a four-year collegiate career with Miami (Ohio) University, the center bounced between the AHL and ECHL for the next seven years without ever reaching the NHL.