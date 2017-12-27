Alex Burmistrov: Heads back to KHL
Burmistrov signed a one-year deal with Ak Bars of the KHL on Wednesday.
Burmistrov returns to the KHL where he previous spent parts of three seasons. Selected with the eighth overall pick of the 2010 NHL Draft, the center never quite lived up to expectations after logging 65 points in his lone OHL season. Having officially retired from the NHL, the 26-year-old is now eligible to suit up for the Olympic Athletes from Russia team at the 2018 Winter Olympics in February.
