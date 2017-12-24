Alex Burmistrov: Retiring from NHL
Burmistrov will retire from the NHL, agent Dan Milstein announced Sunday.
Burmistrov had been a frequent scratch for much of the season, but had seen action in six of the Canucks previous seven outings. While no official announcement has come from the team yet, one has to wonder if the club was planning on placing the center on waivers for the purpose of reassignment. Selected with the eight overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, the 26-year-old racked up 37 goals and 64 helpers in 348 NHL games. It seems likely the Russian will return to the KHL, where he previously played parts of three seasons and could be eligible for the 2018 Winter Olympics once he is no longer under contract with Vancouver.
