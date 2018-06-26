The Senators placed Burrows on unconditional waivers Tuesday to initiate a contract buyout, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Burrows was a mess last season, as he only mustered six goals and eight helpers to counter a minus-8 rating over 71 games. Furthermore, he let down his fantasy owners in a big way by kneeing New Jersey's Taylor Hall last February and consequently getting hit with a 10-game ban. By eating Burrows' contract, the Senators will save $833,333 over the next two years.