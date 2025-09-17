Ottawa won't re-sign Formenton, GM Steve Staios told TSN 1200 Ottawa on Wednesday.

After Formenton was acquitted of all charges of sexual assault in July, the NHL announced that he's eligible to register a new contract Oct. 15, followed by a return to game action Dec. 1. The 26-year-old was a restricted free agent, but if the Senators don't plan on retaining his rights, then he can sign anywhere. That said, it's not clear if he'll end up back in the NHL. He spent 2022-23 and 2023-24 with Ambri-Piotta of Switzerland's National League, and after missing 2024-25 while on a leave of absence due to the charges, he is back with Ambri-Piotta for 2025-26. However, his new deal with the club is a four-month contract that contains an option to extend through the full campaign, which does leave the door open for him to head to North America. Formenton had 18 goals, 32 points and 59 PIM in 79 appearances with Ottawa in 2021-22.