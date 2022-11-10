Galchenyuk signed a minor-league contract with AHL Colorado on Thursday, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.

Galchenyuk was with the Avalanche on a professional tryout agreement during camp before suffering an injury that led to his release. The 28-year-old winger will once again have to start from scratch to prove to team brass that he still has something left in the tank and deserves a contract. Until he actually signs an NHL deal, which could be with any team, Galchenyuk won't be eligible to be recalled from the minors.