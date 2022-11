Galchenyuk has a goal, three assists and 17 shots over five games for AHL Colorado.

Galchenyuk's lone tally was a sleek overtime winner for the Eagles on Friday. He spent the preseason on a tryout with the Avalanche but was released after suffering an injury. Once healthy, he hooked on with the Eagles earlier this month and is developing into a potential call-up for Colorado, which has experienced a number of injuries.