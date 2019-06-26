Alex Gallant: Headed for free agency
Gallant, contrary to earlier reports, didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Golden Knights, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Gallant managed just two points in 47 appearances with AHL Chicago this season and hasn't been able to crack an NHL roster. At this point, the 26-year-old may need to move overseas if he wants to continue his professional career.
