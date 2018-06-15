Grant inked a one-year deal with Helsinki Jokerit (KHL) on Friday.

Grant's lone call-up came as part of the Wild's Black Aces, as he spent the year in the minors with AHL Iowa. A product of the QMJHL, the 29-year-old has made just seven NHL appearances (with Anaheim and Arizona) after being taking in the fourth round of the 2007 NHL Draft by Pittsburgh. The defender would likely need to have an outstanding campaign with Jokerit in order to earn another NHL deal in the future.