Alex Grant: Staying in KHL
Grant signed a new two-year contract with Helsinki Jokerit (KHL) on Thursday.
Grant racked up 13 goals and 23 helpers in 57 games for the Jokerit last season. Selected by the Penguins in the fourth round of the 2007 NHL Draft, the 30-year-old saw action in just seven NHL games with Anaheim and Arizona, with the most recent coming during the 2015-16 campaign. If his strong showing last season didn't earn him a look from an NHL club, the blueliner is unlikely to make his way back into the league at this point and figures to close out his career overseas.
