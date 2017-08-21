Alex Kerfoot: To make team decision by Tuesday
The Rangers are one of the two or three finalists for Kerfoot's services, Larry Brooks of the NY Post reports.
Kerfoot, a Hobey Baker finalist who recorded 45 points (16-29) for Harvard last year, was originally selected by the Devils in the fifth round of the 2012 entry draft at 150th overall but decided to go the free agency route after four years in college. The Vancouver native reportedly had a good meeting with the Canucks last week and the presence of his former-Crimson teammate, Jimmy Vesey, on the Rangers, made New York one of the early favorites for his services.
