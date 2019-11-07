Alex Lintuniemi: Let go by Carolina
The Hurricanes placed Lintuniemi on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
It's possible Lintuniemi, who was originally selected by the Kings in the second round of the 2014 draft, requested to have his contract terminated after receiving very little playing time with Carolina's AHL club early on this season. The 24-year-old blueliner will likely head overseas to continue his playing career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.