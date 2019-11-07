The Hurricanes placed Lintuniemi on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

It's possible Lintuniemi, who was originally selected by the Kings in the second round of the 2014 draft, requested to have his contract terminated after receiving very little playing time with Carolina's AHL club early on this season. The 24-year-old blueliner will likely head overseas to continue his playing career.