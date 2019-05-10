Alex Newhook: Named CJHL Forward of the Year

Newhook has been named the 2018-19 CJHL Forward of the Year.

There was never any doubt. Newhook posted 102 points this past season for Victoria of the BCHL to became the first player to hit the century mark in that league since 2015-16. The #13 ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, Newhook is projected to be a mid-first round selection in June's 2019 NHL Entry Draft.