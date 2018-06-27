Alex Pechurskiy: Signs with VHL team

Pecherskiy signed a contract with Torpedo Ust-Kamenogorsk on Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Pecherskiy -- who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2008 NHL Draft -- logged one game for the Penguins during the 2009-10 campaign. Having played in the KHL for the previous five years, the netminder will move down to second-tier VHL for the upcoming season.